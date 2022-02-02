Here's how you could appear in a new reality TV challenge from the makers of Gogglebox

The Traitors

Television producers Studio Lambert, the makers of Gogglebox, Race Across the World and The Circle are currently looking for a diverse range of people from all backgrounds to take part in an exciting new reality competition series for BBC One called, The Traitors.

The Traitors is a challenging new series built on strategy and suspicion and filmed in the Scottish Highlands. The show involves players competing in a series of team missions to be in with the chance of winning a significant cash prize. The more missions they win, the bigger the prize pot.

As in all these shows, however, there is a twist. This time, it is that some of the people taking part are team players, others are traitors.

The Traitors will meet in secret and decide who to eliminate from their fellow players known as Faithfuls. The aim of the Traitors is to stay undetected until the end of the game.

Whilst trying to avoid being eliminated, the Faithfuls must figure out who is a Traitor and vote them out so they can take the prize money for themselves.

If a Traitor makes it to the end, they are in with a chance of taking home the cash prize.

Throughout the season, there will be twists, turns, and surprises for the players. A game of trust and treachery then, but do you have what it takes to play?

If you, or someone you know, has an unbeatable poker face, is an expert when it comes to spotting a liar, or if you simply likes to compete, then the makers of The Traitors would love to hear from you.

To apply to take part and for more information please visit the BBC Take Part page here

Closing date for applications is the​ ​April​ 8, ​and applicants must be 18 years of age or over.

