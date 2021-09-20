Esther Swift's project The Call opened this year's Edinburgh Door festival.

The transformation of a concrete yard normally used for training construction students and a nearby warehouse empty for more than a decade was as surreal as it was inspiring.

Yet it would not have been too much of a surprise for anyone who had previously been to a Hidden Door event.

After all, the festival not only unlocked the doors of the old Leith Theatre after more than 30 years but showed its true potential as one of Scotland’s best live music venues. It had also turned abandoned vaults on Market Street and a hidden courtyard off the Grassmarket into temporary cultural spaces before they were redeveloped.

Pictish Trail on stage at the opening night of the Hidden Door festival in Granton.

But the success of its latest incarnation, which hosted its final shows last night, is arguably its most remarkable, given it was planned against the huge uncertainty of the pandemic, had an out-of-the way location, and was also open to the elements for its live music performances. A few weeks after performers played to sparsely-attended outdoor venues in Edinburgh, Hidden Door felt a bit more like the real thing many people have been craving.

Perhaps the biggest achievement, though, is a timely reminder that artists and performers should be at the heart of Covid recovery efforts – in Edinburgh and beyond.

A vast former wave turbine plant in Leith Docks is already home to a major new film studio facility over the last few months, while the Crawford’s Biscuits in Leith is also enjoying a new lease of life as a creative industries hub and venue.

A wander around Hidden Door’s warehouse was enough to see how much potential it will have when it becomes home to Edinburgh Palette, the operator of studio, exhibition and event spaces.

So, what now? How many other redundant sites and empty buildings could be brought back to life by cultural activity of some kind?