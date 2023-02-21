The Festival Theatre in Edinburgh will be playing host to the hip hop musical Hamilton next year. Picture: Danny Kaan

Lin-Manuel Miranda’s multi-award winning production, which charts the story of one of the founding fathers of the United States, will be staged at the Festival Theatre next spring.

The Festival Theatre has secured a nine-week run of the show, which has won huge acclaim since its off-Broadway world premiere in Manhattan in 2015, as part of its first ever UK tour, which will get underway in Manchester in November.

Tickets will go on general sale on 13 March for the run of shows at the 1915-capacity venue between 28 February and 27 April.

The show is being brought to Edinburgh by Cameron Mackintosh, the British producer of Les Misérables, The Phantom of the Opera and Cats, who launched Hamilton in London’s West End in 2017.

Hamilton will be staged in the Scottish 18 years after Miranda appeared at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe with the hip hop comedy musical group Freestyle Love Supreme, who performed at the Assembly Rooms and also busked on the Royal Mile.

The Fringe act, which had emerged during rehearsals for Miranda’s first Broadway musical In The Heights, would go on to have a hit Broadway show in their own rights and still perform regularly.

Miranda began developing ideas for a musical after reading a biography of Alexander Hamilton, who was born in the Caribbean, was abandoned by his Ayrshire-born father and left orphaned when his mother died. After making his was to the North American colonies, he fought in the American Revolutionary War, helped draft the US Constitution, and served as its first secretary of the treasury.

Hip-hop, jazz, blues, rap and R&B numbers are all used to tell the story of Hamilton in the musical, which has won multiple Tony, Olivier and Pulitzer Prize awards.

Mackintosh said: “Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Hamilton is indisputably the most brilliant, ground-breaking, contemporary musical of modern times.

“I feel extraordinarily fortunate that Lin and my friend Jeffrey Seller, the show’s original producer, have entrusted me with their wonderful musical in the UK and Ireland.

"The London production opened in 2017 at the Victoria Palace, a theatre I completely rebuilt to house Hamilton, where it continues to play and has proved to be as big a success as the Broadway original.

"So, I am thrilled that it is time to put together a second British national touring company to bring this great show to our leading cities.

"Opening first in Manchester, followed by Edinburgh – not far from where the real story of Alexander Hamilton began in Ayrshire, where his father was born in the 1700’s, before he moved to Nevis in the West Indies. Tomorrow we start casting for a brilliant new company.”

Fiona Gibson, chief executive of Capital Theatres, who run the Festival Theatre, said: “We’re utterly thrilled to be hosting the Scottish premiere of Hamilton at the Festival Theatre.

It’s even more significant that Alexander Hamilton was of Scottish descent, so in many ways the story is coming home.

