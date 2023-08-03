Staff and customers at an Edinburgh cafe were stunned when a Hollywood superstar dropped by this week.

Star Wars actor Ewan McGregor, unshaven with a large moustache, popped into Cappuccino on the city's Jeffrey Street for a coffee.

The Perth-born star of films like Trainspotting and Shallow Grave posed for a picture with a member of staff, which the cafe later shared on their Instagram.

A-lister Ewan McGregor, right, popped into Cappuccino in Edinburgh for a cup of coffee. Photo: Cappuccino

In the photo, the 52-year-old actor looks laid-back in in a cap, jeans and a black jacket while drinking a cup of coffee from the cafe, which only opened for business on July 21.

In their post, Cappuccino said: “It was a pleasure making coffee for Ewan McGregor today.”

McGregor is no stranger to this neck of the woods. Last year, he posed for photos with adoring fans as he visited South Queensferry.

The movie icon, who has recently starred in Disney+ Obi Wan Kenobi, left locals and staff at the restaurant stunned after visiting Down The Hatch.

Again, he happily took the time to pose with fans for pictures with Down The Hatch sharing the visit on their social media channels.

McGregor returns to the big screen this year in Mother, Couch, a film directed by Niclas Larsson.

The film, which also stars Ellen Burstyn and Taylor Russell, is based on the Swedish novel Mamma I Soffa and follows three siblings trying to convince their mother to leave a furniture store's green couch.