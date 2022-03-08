International Women's Day 2022: How to take part in IWD 2022 and Women's History Month in Edinburgh

International Women’s Day 2022 is here and it’s not too late to get involved.

The whole of March is dedicated to remembering and celebrating the progress and achievements of women.

Here are all the IWD and Women’s History Month events and campaigns that you can take part in around the city of Edinburgh.

Celebrate International Women's Day and Women's History Month in Edinburgh and across Scotland. Photo: Stefano Oppo / corelens / Canva Pro.

Women’s History Month events in Edinburgh

AllBright MEETS Edinburgh - International Women's Day Special, March 8th at 6pm

Women's club, AllBright, is hosting an event held simultaneously across Edinburgh, Manchester, Dublin, Bristol, and London connecting 500 women with one another.

Tickets are still on sale, available here, starting from £30.

International Women's Day Circle, March 8th at 5.30pm

Organised by WanderWomen, people are gathering on Portobello Beach for IWD 2022, to walk, reflect, and take a dip in the sea (if you’re brave enough).

Tickets start from £26.64 on Eventbrite.

Women. Resistance and Revolution!, March 9th at 7.30pm

The Socialist Workers Party in Scotland is organising a meeting, both in person at the Quaker’s Meeting House at 7 Victoria Terrace and online via Zoom.

The event will learn about and take inspiration from “the struggles of working class women for equality and liberation”, with free tickets available to reserve here.

Women's History Walking Tour, March 10th at 3pm

Edinburgh University Feminist Society is hosting a walking tour through the capital in honour of International Women’s Day, starting in Bristo Square.

You can reserve tickets online here.

You can also find various UK-based virtual events on the International Women’s Day website here.

Women’s History Month campaigns in Scotland

The Big Give’s Women and Girl’s Match Fund Campaign

Launching on March 8th on International Women’s Day 2022, the Big Give’s Women and Girl’s Match Fund Campaign is a way for people to support women and girl’s charities across England and Scotland by unlocking the Tampon Tax Fund.

Any donation made is matched, meaning all donations are doubled, and the money will go towards a variety of causes from mental health; sexual, physical, and mental abuse; loneliness; domestic violence; female offenders; gender equality; to maternal health; education and employment.

Find participating charities to donate to here.