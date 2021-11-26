Co-hosts Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly will record their links early in the evening as part of “precautionary measures” being put in place by ITV following severe storm weather warnings, it is understood.

Storm Arwen is due to hit the area surrounding Gwrych Castle in North Wales at 9pm on Friday and it is understood there are concerns the satellite link could be affected by the predicted high winds.

A spokesperson for I’m A Celebrity said: “Tonight’s I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! will be broadcast as a pre-recorded show rather than live due to the developing Storm Arwen and precautionary measures we’re putting into place on production.

“Our celebrities will remain inside the castle, which is secure, and we have contingencies in place to cover all weather scenarios to ensure the safety of our cast and crew.”

Most of the UK is blanketed by weather warnings as the storm approaches.

The Met Office has issued a rare warning for wind as Storm Arwen is set to batter the country, with gusts forecast to be as high as 90mph and waves as high as 10 metres.

The red warning stretches along the east coast from Middlesbrough to beyond Aberdeen and is the first maximum alert to be issued since Storm Dennis in February 2020.