Edinbrick - a not for profit LEGO model show - is returning to the Capital on May 14; the first to be held since the Covid-19 pandemic began in March 2020.

After successful past years, organisers were excited to continue the tradition in May 2020 but the spread of Coronavirus and the subsequent lockdowns forced them to cancel their shows.

The event was sold out back in 2019 and organisers hope this year’s show, which is to be held at the Potterrow Dome, will be just as successful.

It has not yet been confirmed exactly which models will go on show on the day but past exhibits have included recreations of Edinburgh Castle and a Tunnock’s Caramel Wafer biscuit, as well as scenes from popular films such as Lord of the Rings and Ghostbusters.

This year will be just as good, with displays made by builders from Scotland and beyond set to be showcased.

And it will be a fun day out for all the family, with visitors challenged to take part in a Minifigure hunt and play Tombola throughout the day as well. There will also be the chance to buy toy-themed art and retired LEGO sets.

LEGO models of all shapes and sizes are set to go on display in Edinburgh this spring. Pictured: A graveyard model

All proceeds from the event, which is not for profit and run by volunteers, will go to the Fairy Bricks Charity, which donates thousands of LEGO sets to children’s hospitals and wards worldwide.

Patients at Edinburgh’s Children’s Hospital have been among the recipients of the gifts, while NHS Lothian staff also received 1,400 sets back in April 2020 to give to their families.

Tickets cost £3 for those aged between five and 99, with ticket prices having remained the same for the last five years.

Anyone aged under five can enter for free and children under 14 must be accompanied by an adult.

LEGO models of all shapes and sizes are set to go on display in Edinburgh this spring. Pictured: A gardens model

When buying a ticket, visitors will be given an entry time to help with capacity at the venue. The exhibition will run from 10.30am until 4pm and last entry is at 3pm.

To buy tickets, go to www.ticketsource.co.uk/edinbrick.

LEGO models of all shapes and sizes are set to go on display in Edinburgh this spring. Pictured: Edinburgh Castle made out of LEGO

