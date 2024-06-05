It's a love story: Taylor Swift experience comes to Fort Kinnaird

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

To celebrate the arrival of the hotly anticipated Eras Tour in Edinburgh, Fort Kinnaird is welcoming a Taylor Swift performer to the centre for an afternoon of sparkles and style.

If you missed out on tickets, the event will help you ‘Shake It Off’, with the chance for Swifties to visit the centre on Friday, June 7 and enjoy a free live performance from the superstar impersonator.

‘Taylor’ will be at the centre from 12pm to 4pm, performing songs including Shake It Off, You Belong With Me, and Love Story. Glitter tattoos and meet and greet opportunities will make the event every fan’s ‘Wildest Dream’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The performance will take place across the centre, starting outside ODEON, and booking is not required but there will be crowd management in place on the day.

Taylor Swift performer to visit Fort Kinnaird.

Lisa Hawkins, Marketing Manager at Fort Kinnaird, said:“We know just how excited our community is for the Eras Tour to visit Edinburgh and we wanted to continue the celebrations at the centre with our very own Taylor Swift experience.

“Whether you’re a Fearless fan or an Evermore enthusiast, this is the perfect opportunity to get together with likeminded Swifties and have some fun. Fans going to the tour can even finish off the day with some last-minute shopping for their perfect outfit.”