Judy, who is mum of former Wimbeldon champion Andy Murray, attended Longniddry Tennis Club earlier this month. It comes after she was also spotted cheering on horses at Musselburgh Racecourse’s Easter Saturday event.

The refurbishment of the pavilion was carried out by Hardies Property and Construction Consultants, who had previously been involved in resurfacing the courts and installing new floodlights.

Judy Murray attended the grand opening of Longniddry Tennis Club's new pavilion

The company stepped up to the baseline once again as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility activities to undertake the initial design; extending and refurbishing an existing traditional tennis pavilion and providing an open-plan clubhouse space.

The new plans also included separate male and female changing rooms, accessible sanitary accommodation and an equipment storeroom.

The front elevation includes bi-fold doors, providing a vantage point of the courts. Once the proposals were agreed, the statutory consents were obtained, assisted by Robert Lessels, structural engineer.

The final result has been almost two years in the making, with work having started at the end of 2020 and been delayed due to Covid-19 and other challenges.

The original contractor was unable to complete the works and, consequently, the majority of work was undertaken by All Aspects Building & Construction, overseen by David Vince, Partner with Hardies.

“The grand opening took place earlier this month and a surprise attendee was Judy Murray, who had been contacted on social media,” said Mr Vince.

“The event, launching the new facility for a busy coaching programme, comprised a 12-hour Tennisathon, and Ms Murray took charge of a coaching session enjoyed by local children and adults. It was a fantastic success.”

The project was made possible by help and support from a number of local organisations, including grant funding and interest-free loans from Sport Scotland, East Lothian Council, LTA Co-op Good Causes, Tesco community grant, Wemyss and March Estates, The Matthew Good Foundation, Viridor Credits and Foundation Scotland, as well as significant efforts and fundraising from club members and the local community.

