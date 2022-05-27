Justin Bieber announced more dates will be added to his World Tour in 2022 and 2023, after several dates sold out in London, Ireland, and more. The new dates are in Bahrain’s Sakhir, Dubai, New Delhi, Sydney, Amsterdam, London, and Dublin.

The tour is already underway, kicking off in Mexico on May 22nd, but is yet to come to Europe. What’s more, there are still tickets available for the Scottish dates of the tour.

Here’s all you need to know about Justin Bieber’s UK dates and how to get tickets.

Justin Bieber World Tour UK dates in 2023

The UK leg of the Justice tour will kick off in Glasgow at the Ovo Hyrdro Arena. Here are all the UK tour dates for Justin Bieber's upcoming World Tour:

- February 8th: Glasgow (OVO Hydro)

- February 11th: Aberdeen (P&J Live)

- February 13th: London (O2 Arena)

- February 14th: London (O2 Arena)

- February 16th: London (O2 Arena)

- February 17th: London (O2 Arena)

- February 22nd-23rd: Birmingham (Resorts World Arena)

- February 25th: Manchester (AO Arena)

- February 26th: Sheffield (Utilita Arena)

- March 4th: Manchester (AO Arena)

How to get Justin Bieber tickets in Scotland

There are still tickets available for both Glasgow and Aberdeen dates via Ticketmaster via these links. Tickets start from £59.50 for standing tickets in Aberdeen and £57.95 in Glasgow.