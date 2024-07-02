Leith folk project Fidra release stirring debut album The Running Wave

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leith-based folk music outfit Fidra, led by singer-songwriter Craig Salter, are set to release their impactful debut album The Running Wave on Friday 2 August 2024.

The stirring new body of work is a harmonious blend of distinctly Scottish folk music with an indie-infused edge which offers a unique and personal perspective, both sonically and lyrically, on life in Scotland.

Citing influences such as Karine Polwart, Lau, Kris Drever, Mogwai, King Creosote and Neil Young, Fidra showcases the outstanding storytelling talents of Craig Salter, whose heartfelt vocals and intricate acoustic and electric guitars are laid beautifully bare on The Running Wave. He is joined on the record by the talents of Kev Dunne on percussion, Fraser Hughes on bass guitar, Adam Milne on electric guitar, Sarah Gallagher and Finty Martin on vocals, Pedro Cameron and Madeleine Stewart on fiddle and Gill Higgins on harmonium and vocals.

Fidra - The Running Wave album cover

The emotive album is a continuation of the themes of Fidra’s 2022 EP Broken Ground, which explored the experiences of Craig and his loved ones and wove a captivating narrative about the Scottish consciousness.

The Running Wave features eight brand new songs, alongside three tracks from the EP, and their 2023 single Water A’n. All of these tracks flow together to create a bold and moving album with a confident, socially conscious core. It takes its title from John Rutter's The Gaelic Blessing – a favourite of Craig’s grandmother, to whom the album is dedicated, and represents the constant movement and change to communities and landscapes on Scotland’s coastline, all of which are entangled with the ebb and flow of life.

Craig Salter said: “I started writing music for Fidra during lockdown, when collaborating was much harder. Once we were able to work together again we recorded our first EP, and ever since then I’ve been writing for The Running Wave. The album represents a continuation and development of Fidra as a musical project – bringing together different people from a variety of genres – while maintaining a focus on creating contemporary Scottish folk music that makes you think.

“Much of our music is influenced by stories of life in Scotland. Some of the tracks on the album explore the changing face of life on Scotland’s coasts and islands, partly inspired by and told through the stories of people, including my grandparents and other family members. Combining these lived experiences with our blend of traditional and modern music, the aim with our debut album is to connect with people across the country and beyond, who can relate to, reflect on, and enjoy these stories.”

Stirring lead single None Left for Sorrow, set for release on Friday 5 July, was written in reaction to the current plight of people in Palestine, and the feeling of helplessness at seeing people living without their freedom. With a rousing chorus led by a strong fiddle line, the track is a powerful reminder not to take freedom for granted.

Far From You was inspired by the true story of a young man who was called up to fight in the Second World War, and had to part ways with a lover. It tells the story of how he is sent to North Africa not knowing if he'll ever come home to her, and their yearning to stay together in Scotland. The track’s more traditional sound and strong dual lead vocals lend themselves perfectly to the moving love story.

Another standout is Mortal Boy, a song about a young man who thinks he is invincible, leading a hedonistic lifestyle, only to find that he's battling with his demons, drink and loneliness. The indie, guitar-led production combined with traditional elements and visual lyrics bring the tragic story to life and could easily draw comparisons to the candid lyricism of Frightened Rabbit.

The Running Wave was recorded at Mark Morrow Audio in Granton, Edinburgh. Fidra will be celebrating the launch of the album with a live show at The Glad Cafe, Glasgow on Friday 9 August 2024. More information and tickets are available at www.fidramusic.com.