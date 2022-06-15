Residents of Willowbrae have previously held a Big Lunch in their community to share food, friendship and fun.

Founded by The Eden Project, the initiative is an annual UK get together that encourages communities to come together to share food, offering people the chance to meet their neighbours.

Since its launch in 2009, The Big Lunch has seen over a million lunches take place across the UK but this year will mark the first time it has come to Leith.

Sophie Bridger, country manager for Scotland at Eden Project Communities and organiser of this year’s lunch at Leith Links, said: “I think food is the best way to make new connections with people because it’s something we all have in common and it’s a really fun thing to do so.

“This is the first time we’ve held a big lunch on Leith Links so we’re really excited about it.

“The idea behind the big lunch is very simple. It’s connecting neighbours, bringing people together to make new friendships and new connections and share friendship, food and fun.”

As part of the festivities on the day, Leithers will also be able to take part in a range of games and activities for all ages including a potato and spoon race, an interactive story telling session hosted by Duncan Place Community Hub and Leith Rugby Club will be running various sports games.

Sophie, who has lived in Leith in since 2015, said the community spirit in the area was one of the reasons she wanted to live there.

Ms Bridger said: “Walking around Leith, looking at the community croft for example, you get a feeling that actually, this is a place where people can come together and do something special together.

“I really wanted to bring people together locally and I thought that doing a Big Lunch would be a great way to do that.”

She added: “The whole reason that I have been able to do this is because I’ve had a lot of support from other people in the community. To make this happen we’re getting support from community councils, Duncan Place Community Hub and from lots of other organisations and people in the community.

“To pull it all off it really is a community effort.”

Last year over 480,000 people across Scotland took part in the annual social celebration and this year’s event on Leith Links promises to provide great entertainment with a plethora of activities for all in the community.

Sophie said: “It’s going to be a really fun afternoon and a really nice opportunity for people to get to meet each other after what’s been a really difficult couple of years.

“We’re hoping that this is something that is going to happen again in years to come and hopefully the connections that people make on the day will make people want to keep coming back.”

Sophie added: “We’re looking for musicians at the moment so if anyone is interested in putting themselves forward to come and busk or play, we’d love to hear from them.”