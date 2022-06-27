Lewis Capaldi performed at Manchester United star Dean Henderson's wedding in Rome

Lewis Capaldi was amongst the star-studded guest list to Manchester United player Dean Henderson’s wedding in Rome.

By Anna Bryan
Monday, 27th June 2022, 9:01 am

The Scottish singer-songwriter performed for the newly married couple and their guests at the event, which was held on Saturday June 18.

After the first dance, the Someone You Loved singer took to the stage, dressed in his signature white t-shirt and black trousers.

Henderson, who has been playing for Manchester United since 2020, took to Instagram after the wedding to share some pictures of the day.

As well as posting pictures of him and his new bride, he shared a snap of Capaldi pointing to the crowd of smiling guests.

In another photo, the singer is seen posing with Henderson, who is wearing a smart tux, and his bride, dressed in an off-the-shoulder white gown.

While Henderson is currently on his honeymoon, he is set to join Nottingham Forest on loan from his current club.

Lewis Capaldi posing with the happy couple.
The Scottish singer-songwriter performed some of his most popular hits.
