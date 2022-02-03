LGBT History Month 2022: What to do in Edinburgh for LGBT History Month 2022

Every year, LGBT History Month is celebrated in February in the UK to promote awareness and encourage education around LGBTQ+ culture and history.

Across the UK, organisations are putting on special events to educate on specific issues around LGBTQ+ culture.

Schools will also be dedicating time and resources to teaching children and teenagers about LGBTQ+ issues.

Here's how you can get involved with LGBT History Month 2022 in Edinburgh. Photo: Hrecheniuk Oleksii / Canva Pro.

This comes after Scotland became the first country in the world to embed lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender inclusive education across the school curriculum.

No matter what age you are, there’s always more to learn about LGBTQ+ history and plenty of ways to get involved this month.

Here’s what you need to know about LGBT History Month 2022 celebrations in Edinburgh.

What to do in Edinburgh for LGBT History Month 2022

Here’s a list of some key events in Edinburgh for LGBT History Month 2022.

A wealth of LGBT+ organisations are holding any number of events, so keep an eye out at your local community spaces for even more opportunities to learn and get involved.

- Exhibition: Protest is Power, free, Kafe Kweer, 5 St. Peter’s Buildings, February 1st – 28th

- LGBTQ+ in Stem: Past, Present, and Future, free, Dynamic Earth, February 1st - 28th

- Minyan – Over the Rainbow Film Screening, tickets from £5, Edinburgh Filmhouse, February 5th at 1pm and February 6th at 5.45pm

- Glamoor!, free but accepting donations, The Street Bar, February 7th at 9pm

- LGBTQ+ Film Night: Some Like It Hot, free, Duncan Place, February 11th 6.30-9.30pm

- T A P E X Invisible Women Present: Touched – Film Screening, tickets from £5, Edinburgh Filmhouse, February 13th, 2.30pm

- Lavender Menace presents a talk on Iona McGregor, free, Currie Library, February 18th, 7pm

- Zine Making Workshop, free, Currie Library, February 25th, 7pm

- Kabaret Kweer, tickets from £11.37, Kafe Kweer, February 26th, 4.30pm – 6pm