Martin Compston and Kelly Macdonald are in the running for BAFTA Scotland honours for their performances in the last series of Line of Duty.

Kelly Macdonald, Tilda Swinton, Jack Lowden, James McAvoy and Peter Mullan are among the big names in contention for honours at next month's virtual ceremony.

Rising stars in the running include Marli Siu and Mark Stanley for their roles in Run, a drama set in north-east Scotland focusing on a series of late-night car chases, which will compete with Limbo in the best feature film category.

Two of Limbo’s stars Vikash Bhai and Amir El-Masry will compete in the best film actor category, along with Stanley.

Refugee drama Limbo, which was filmed in the Outer Hebrides, is in the running for five BAFTA Scotland Awards.

Siu will be up against Swinton, who is nominated for The Personal History of David Copperfield, in the best film actress category, and Tamara Lawrance, star of horror thriller Kindred.

Macdonald, who is nominated as best TV actress alongside Sharon Rooney for Finding Alice and Abigal Lawrie for Tin Star: Liverpool, will compete against Line of Duty co-star Martin Compston in the audience award category, which is back for a second year.Other nominees for the only prize to be decided by the public include David Tennant, for his depiction of serial killer Dennis Nilsen, David Carlyle, for his role in It’s a Sin, Channel 4’s acclaimed drama set during the HIV/AIDS crisis, RuPaul’s Drag Race UK winner Lawrence Chaney, and Jean Johannson, host of the hit property show A Place in the Sun.

Limbo’s director, Ben Sharrock, will be up against Kevin Macdonald, director of legal thriller The Mauritanian and Eva Riley, director of teenage drama Perfect 10. Riley and Sharrock are also nominated for best film/TV writer.

Documentaries in the running for honours include singer KT Tunstall’s portrait of the cult poet, singer and songwriter Ivor Cutler and Anthony Baxter’s film about the late north-east landscape painter James Morrison.

The controversial BBC documentary The Trial of Alex Salmond is nominated in the news and current affairs category, along with an exploration of Scotland’s links to the slave trade.

BAFTA Scotland director Jude MacLaverty said: “We’re thrilled to be announcing the nominations for this year’s BAFTA Scotland Awards, which yet again highlight the phenomenal level of talent and creativity in the film, game and television industries within Scotland.

“We’re particularly excited to announce so many incredible first time nominees this year and also to announce that this year’s audience Award in partnership with Screen Scotland, will celebrate on screen talent, giving the public the opportunity to vote for their favourite Scot on screen from the past 12 months.

"This year has continued to be an extremely challenging one for many, and throughout it, the film, gaming and TV industries have continued to inform and entertain us all with a wealth of quality, programming, innovative games and important films, which is reflected in our list of talented nominees.”

Broadcaster Edith Bowman, who will host the awards virtually for the second year in a row, said: “I’m genuinely honoured and thrilled to be returning to host the BAFTA Scotland Awards again this year.