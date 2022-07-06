Linlithgow student on song at major European music festival

Christie Oliver – who studies BA Commercial Music at University of the West of Scotland (UWS) - performed in front of a 10,000-strong crowd at La Fête de la Musique in Aix-en-Provence.

The opportunity arose through EuroGig – a long-running initiative which gives students from the university’s highly-regarded music courses the opportunity to play abroad, and emerging European artists the chance to perform in the UK. Since it was established 25 years ago, more than 1,000 students from 10 different nations have benefitted from the programme; gaining valuable international experience on-stage and behind the scenes.

Christie said: “I’ve had a lot of opportunities to perform my music live throughout my time at UWS, but playing my first European gig has been a real highlight.

“It was an incredible experience, and it honestly feels surreal to know that it happened. I’m grateful to all involved in making it happen.”

Christie joined another UWS act - The Monocasters – in performing at the festival.

Allan Dumbreck, senior lecturer of music, art, performance and international development at UWS, said: “Studying Music at UWS is a truly international experience, and the long-running EuroGig programme is a perfect example of this. Performing in front of audiences of this size can be daunting, but our students took the stage with confidence, and were incredibly well received.”

The performances round off the largest set of EuroGig exchanges, with 11 acts from five nations playing internationally.

Linlithgow singer songwriter Christie Oliver.

Clement Gay, EuroGig co-ordinator in France, said: "Eurogig is a truly rewarding experience for young musicians to develop their network and promote their music on an international scale.

“It is also a valuable way to discover different cultures and acquire human and technical skills for the students involved in the project."