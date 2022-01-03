Look who's in The Rocky Horror Show: Strictly Come Dancing winner set to Time Warp into Edinburgh King’s

Ore Oduba and Haley Flaherty as Brad and Janet in The Rocky Horror Show, coming to Edinburgh King's

The actor and presenter, who has been delighting audiences and scoring rave reviews for his portrayal of Brad Majors in the legendary musical extravaganza, has extended his contract and will continue to don his fishnets and basque when the show sashays into the King's Theatre next month, where it is due to run from February 21 for one week.

Oduba, best known for his winning partnership with Joanne Clifton on the fourteenth series of Strictly Come Dancing in 2016, says, “I’m so excited to be extending my stay with our amazing Rocky family. Truth is, when you know how it feels to wear a corset and heels it’s very hard to take them off... at least it is in my case.”

The 36-year-old who presented Newsround from 2008 to 2013 and the daytime BBC One insurance fraud documentary Claimed and Shamed from 2012 to 2017 adds, “It’s been a wild ride so far, the audiences have been incredible and I can’t wait to Time Warp around even more corners of the country.”

Richard O’Brien’s Rocky Horror Show premiered at London Royal Court's Theatre Upstairs in June 1973 and has since become the world’s biggest cult musical having been performed worldwide for more than 45 years.

It tells the story of Brad Majors and his fiancée Janet Weiss, two squeaky clean all-American college kids, who meet alien scientist Dr Frank’n’Furter by chance when their car breaks down outside his house whilst on their way to visit their favourite college professor.

Thus they embark on an adventure they’ll never forget, with fun, frolics, frocks, frivolity and bursting with timeless songs and outrageous outfits.

Oduba is joined on stage by Philip Franks of The Darling Buds of May fame, as the Narrator, and West End star Stephen Webb, who plays Dr Frank’n’Furter.

Fan favourites Haley Flaherty and Kristian Lavercombe play Janet and Riff Raff respectively. Lavercombe has now played the role of Riff Raff more than any other actor with more than 1,800 performances to his credit.

The cast is completed by Lauren Ingram as Columbia, Ben Westhead as Rocky, Joe Allen doubling as Eddie and Dr Scott as well as phantoms, Reece Budin, Jordan Fox, Rachel Grundy, Darcy Finden, Danny Knott and Stefania Du Toit.

Directed by Christopher Luscombe, the hit show features all of the famous musical numbers that have made The Rocky Horror Show such a huge hit for nearly five decades, including Sweet Transvestite, Science Fiction/Double Feature, Dammit Janet and the timeless floor-filler, The Time-Warp.

In 1975 The Rocky Horror Show was adapted for the cinema screen as The Rocky Horror Picture Show, which is today the longest running theatrical release in cinema

history.

Stars such as Russell Crowe, Tim Curry, Susan Sarandon, Jerry Springer, Jason Donovan and Meatloaf have all appeared in the stage version over the years.

A guaranteed party, The Rocky Horror Show combines science-fiction, horror, comedy and music while encouraging audience participation and outrageous fancy dress.Ticket for the Edinburgh King's run are now on sale here

