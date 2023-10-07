Here is everything you need to know about Manic Street Preachers and Suede’s Edinburgh show...

Two of the biggest musical acts of their generation, Welsh rock giants Manic Street Preachers and English indie darlings Suede, are set to perform in Edinburgh.

The iconic bands have announced details of a joint UK and Ireland tour for summer 2024 – and it includes a massive outdoor gig at Edinburgh Castle .

Here is everything you need to know about the show, inclduing details to the presale and where to get tickets.

Welsh rockers Manic Street Preachers (right) and English indie darlings Suede (left) are set to perform in Edinburgh.

When is the gig?

Manic Street Preachers and Suede will perform at Edinburgh Castle on Wednesday, July 10, 2024.

When do tickets go on sale?

Tickets for the show will go on sale to the general public at 9am on Friday, October 13, via Ticketmaster.

Will there be a presale?

There certainly will be. Fans wanting to get their hands on tickets, which are sure to sell fast, should sign up at www.manicstreetpreachers.com before 5pm on Tuesday, October 10. for exclusive pre-sale access. The pre-sale will begin at 9am on Wednesday, October 11.

Who will play first in Edinburgh?

During the co-headline tour of the UK, the bands will take it in turns to open and close the gig. In Edinburgh, Suede play first, followed by the Manics.

What have the Manics said?

Speaking to BBC Breakfast on Friday, Manics bassist and lyricist Nick Wire said: “We’ve both got a dedicated fanbase, but we do share a gene pool and a rabid denomination of fans. It’s because we never belonged to anything apart from ourselves. We were never part of grunge, we never part of Britpop.”

What have Suede said?

Suede frontman Brett Anderson said: “It’s really inspiring to have a band that you love playing with you. It’s like a friendly competition. Both bands are survivors of the ’90s – as well as alumni of the NME Godlike Genius Award. Last year, Manics frontman James Dean Bradfield explained a greater 'symmetry’ between the Manics and Suede.

What songs will the Manics play?

These guys are incredible live and have an arsenal of amazing tracks to pick from. Those heading to the gig can expect to hear the likes of A Design for Life,

You Love Us, Motorcycle Emptiness, You Stole the Sun From My Heart, If You Tolerate This Your Children Will Be Next, and Motown Junk.

What songs will Suede perform?