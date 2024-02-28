Martin Compston and Phil MacHugh celebrate new BBC TV series at Johnnie Walker Princes Street in Edinburgh
Actor Martin Compston and his friend, TV presenter Phil MacHugh, have shared their delight at their new travel series as they celebrated at Johnnie Walker Princes Street in Edinburgh.
The Line of Duty actor and the Edinburgh-based presenter were joined by friends and family over the weekend to celebrate their new TV adventure series 'Norwegian Fling', which airs on BBC Two across the UK every Friday night after appearing on BBC Scotland the night before.
Sharing images on their Instagram pages, both Phil and Martin said: "We were delighted to entertain our friends and family over the weekend with a special party at @johnniewalkerprincesstreet to celebrate season two of our adventure TV series, Norwegian Fling." The new show sees the duo travel to Norway for the second series of their documentary. They explore the culture, try the food and take in the scenic landscapes. And the show also sees them celebrate Norway's National Day, meet the Bergen Scottish Society, try local adventure sports and spend a day with Norwegian pop princess Dagny.
The first season saw the pair tour Scotland together. They drove from the Central Belt, to the Highlands, to the East Coast, the Western Isles and the West Coast. Martin Compston even revealed he was learning Scottish Gaelic for the series.
The second programme in the new series will air on Thursday, February 29 at 10pm on the BBC Scotland channel and Friday, 1 March 1 at 9pm on BBC Two. The full series is now available to watch on BBC iplayer.
Martin Compston's Norwegian Fling is available to watch here on BBC iPlayer, as is the first season.