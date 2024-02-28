Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Actor Martin Compston and his friend, TV presenter Phil MacHugh, have shared their delight at their new travel series as they celebrated at Johnnie Walker Princes Street in Edinburgh.

The Line of Duty actor and the Edinburgh-based presenter were joined by friends and family over the weekend to celebrate their new TV adventure series 'Norwegian Fling', which airs on BBC Two across the UK every Friday night after appearing on BBC Scotland the night before.

Sign up to the weekly Staying In newsletter. What to watch, what to listen to and what to read if you're staying in. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Martin Compston (right) and Phil MacHugh (left) were joined by family and friends at the special event in Edinburgh to mark the second series of their show.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sharing images on their Instagram pages, both Phil and Martin said: "We were delighted to entertain our friends and family over the weekend with a special party at @johnniewalkerprincesstreet to celebrate season two of our adventure TV series, Norwegian Fling." The new show sees the duo travel to Norway for the second series of their documentary. They explore the culture, try the food and take in the scenic landscapes. And the show also sees them celebrate Norway's National Day, meet the Bergen Scottish Society, try local adventure sports and spend a day with Norwegian pop princess Dagny.

The pair in Norway, pictured with Norwegian pop star Dagny.

The first season saw the pair tour Scotland together. They drove from the Central Belt, to the Highlands, to the East Coast, the Western Isles and the West Coast. Martin Compston even revealed he was learning Scottish Gaelic for the series.

Martin and Phil tried their hand at Rollerskiing in the first episode of the new series.

The second programme in the new series will air on Thursday, February 29 at 10pm on the BBC Scotland channel and Friday, 1 March 1 at 9pm on BBC Two. The full series is now available to watch on BBC iplayer.