Martin Compston to reunite with Phil MacHugh for travel show in Norway

The actor will reunite with broadcaster Phil MacHugh for a sequel to their hit "Scottish Fling" show which took them around the country.

This time they are to journey around Norway together for a new six-part series, Northern Fling, which will be broadcast later this year.

The BBC has also announced the return of Ben Fogle's travel series Scotland's Sacred Islands. Four new hour-long episodes have been commissioned for the show, which will see the presenter travel to some of Scotland's "most special and secret places."

Compston, who lives in Las Vegas, returned to Scotland to film the first series of the travel show, which was made for the BBC by Tern Television, who have also made documentaries with broadcaster Gail Porter and the writer and commentator Darren McGarvey.

An official annoucement from the BBC on Northern Fling said the new show would “lift the lid on what we can learn from the most northern of our Scandinavian neighbours.”

Compston said: “Me and my buddy, Phil MacHugh, are off again, this time to Norway which means ‘Way of the North’…

“North for some conjures up images of cold bleakness and a tough life, but is it really that? I don’t think so.

"We are heading to Norway to get some real northern exposure to the life and the people, at work and having fun.”

Fogle said: “I’m thrilled to be continuing my spiritual odyssey across some of Scotland’s most special and secret places.

"I travel the world meeting extraordinary people in beautiful lands, but the Scottish islands have a magic all of their own.

“Their shared communities and deep connection with the land, air and sea are what I want to explore. What does it take to live and work in such harsh but stunning landscapes?

Martin Compston and Phil MacHugh will be reunited for the new show Northern Fling.

"Ultimately, what do people believe in and why does faith, in all its senses, play such a huge part in island life?”

David Marshall, head of entertainment at Tern, said: “Making series where big name talent do counterintuitive things is what Tern is known for, and we are pleased to have secured another series with Martin and Ben, both household names who are able to disarm contributors and make audiences feel they are part of their adventures.”

BBC Scotland commissioning editor Steve Allen said: “Viewers loved these series though they each brought something very different to the table.

2Martin and Phil’s irrepressible sense of fun, based on their solid friendship, delighted viewers as they travelled cross Scotland and it is going to be so interesting – and I would expect a lot of fun – to get their take on Norway.

Martin Compston and Phil MacHugh at the preview screening of their show Scottish Fling at the Waterfront cinema in Greenock last year. Picture: Jamie Simpson/BBC

“While Ben’s serenity as he took a spiritual island tour, with the backdrop of fantastic scenery, engaged people in a different way, but again was very much taken to viewers’ hearts.

“We are delighted these wonderful wanderers are returning.”