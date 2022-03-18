Midlothian/ Coatbridge pop duo spread 'Big Love' with new single

The single artwork for Eves new single, Big Love.

The new single is Marissa Keltie and Caroline Gilmour’s first co-write with Jim Duguid (who worked with Paolo Nutini) and Lewis Gardiner (who has worked with Nick Jonas and Ellie Goulding), and the exciting collaboration builds on the pair’s stand-out brand of uplifting melodic pop.

Channelling catchy, high-energy musical influences like Wilson Phillips, Coldplay and Sigrid, Big Love is about not settling when it comes to love and showcases The Eves’ signature ingredients: positive lyrics, soaring vocals and a hook-laden chorus.

The pair are both number one artists in their own right. Caroline, from Newtongrange, made the top spot in the UK Official Charts Company Vinyl Singles Chart with her EP Electric Waterfalls in 2016, while Marissa recently hit number one in the iTunes Classical Music Charts with piano track, River and Reign.

In 2021 Eves’ single releases made the BBC Radio 2 playlist and gained support from BBC Radio Scotland, Amazing Radio and stations across the UK.

Speaking about the new single, Marissa said: “We love old-school melodic pop music and Big Love is all about reviving that. It’s music that so many people love - for good reason - and has really influenced our writing.

"This new track is for everyone who is perhaps making do with second best in a relationship. It’s a call to action to go after what you deserve.”

Speaking about the songwriting process, Caroline said: “Writing this song with such talented and established songwriters who have been involved in such high-profile collaborations was an incredible learning experience and great step for us.

"Jim and Lewis made the process so enjoyable and the track flowed really quickly between the four of us. Writing feel-good, melodic pop songs comes naturally to us and to see this particular track come together is a real joy.”

The Eves are set to support legendary Scottish singer Horse McDonald on 16 dates on her upcoming UK tour and will play Tiree Music Festival and the Macmillan Acoustic Picnic Festival in Scarborough this summer.