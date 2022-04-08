Midlothian's Serenata Women’s Choir looking for an assistant musical director
Serenata Women’s Choir is looking for an enthusiastic musician to assist its musical director with weekly rehearsals and performances.
The choir rehearses from September to May, working towards two main performances at Christmas and in the spring. It also takes part in other musical opportunities throughout the year.
Rehearsals take place on Thursday evenings, 7.30 -9.30pm, in Loanhead Parish Church, 118 The Loan, in the autumn term, and in St John’s and King’s Park Church, 31 Eskbank Road, Dalkeith, in the spring term.
A job description is available, and applicants should send a brief CV to [email protected] and note that the closing date is April 30.
The choir’s Spring Concert, ‘Celebrating Serenata’ takes place on May 6 at 7.45pm in St John’s and King’s Park Church.