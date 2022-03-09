Midstock return to bowl over music fans

The crowds are set to return to Dalkeith Country Park in May for Midstock.

Midstock returns at Dalkeith Country Park on Friday, May 27 and Saturday, May 28, albeit in the bowl area instead of its previous home in front of Dalkeith Palace.

The dance themed Friday night features acts including legends like N-Trance and Ultra-sonic as well as legendary dance DJ Dave Pearce. While the Saturday will see tribute acts entertaining the crowd, performing classics from the likes of The Stereophonics, Deacon Blue and Abba.

Wullie Slight, one of the Midstock organisers, said: “It's nice to get back after the situation we have all been in. Everyone has been affected, whether it’s someone being ill or losing someone they love.

The poster for this year's Midstock music festival in Dalkeith.

"I think we are ready to go again. To be honest it was such a long time we did consider whether we could go ahead with the event or not, and we wondered how things would be in the industry generally. Was it going to be worth it? But as you can see, a lot of festivals are back on.

"It was a reasonably quick decision at the end of the day to crack on. We are back in the game and good to go again.

“This year we have tried something completely different with the tribute bands but it is still the same ethos. Great music and atmosphere.”

So what can music fans expect at Midstock 2022? Wullie said: "It’s pretty much the exact same as the line-up we had planned for 2020, with just the one tweak, Pork Pie instead of the Foo Fighters tribute. The dance night is exactly the same.

The 'bowl area' at Dalkeith Country Park is the new home for Midstock.

"People should go because it’s a local bespoke family-friendly festival with a great atmosphere, in probably the finest park, certainly in the Lothians. Dalkeith Country Park is spectacular. The festival has always been family-friendly and safe. Our track record is second to none. We have great vendors, great music, a great day.

"The festival itself has been reduced in size a bit this time due to the fact we had to move to the bowl. There has been one or two events there before but nothing this size.

"Being in May is a bit different also, which hopefully also means the weather is better, but you never can tell in Scotland!”

Midstock Music Festival is on at Dalkeith Country Park on May 27/ 28. Tickets available at www.midstockfestival.com/tickets.