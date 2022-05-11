Midstock tickets still on sale for Dalkeith music festival

Midstock returns at Dalkeith Country Park on Friday, May 27 and Saturday, May 28, albeit in the bowl area instead of its previous home in front of Dalkeith Palace.

The dance themed Friday night features acts including legends like N-Trance and Ultra-sonic as well as legendary dance DJ Dave Pearce.

While the Saturday will see tribute acts entertaining the crowd, performing classics from the likes of The Stereophonics, Deacon Blue, Pink, Simple Minds and Abba.

Day tickets are available from £19.99 and weekend tickets are available from £35.