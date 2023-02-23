Millions more set to be pledged for King's Theatre in Edinburgh to get revamp back on track

All-party support from the city council for extra funding is expected to lead to the Scottish Government coming up with additional money to help bridge a £9 million funding gap.

It is hoped that the UK Government may also contribute to the refurbishment, which is seen as essential to ensuring the long-term future of Kings, one of the main venues used for the Edinburgh International Festival each year.

At least £3 million is expected to be pledged from the local authority in addition to £4 million already confirmed by the council to help secure the future of one of its historic performing arts venues.

The council’s move has emerged following a month of behind the scenes talks over the future of the King’s after its operator warned that the venue was in the “last chance saloon” over the soaring costs of the refurbishment project, which was significantly held up by the Covid pandemic.It emerged last summer that the bill for overhauling the 117-year-old venue had gone up by around £7 million, with a further increase reported in January taking the estimated cost to £35.6m.

Capital Theatres, the charitable trust which runs the King's on behalf of the council, has warned that it will “have to hand the keys back” to the local authority unless additional funding is secured. It had even set a 35-day deadline to try to raise £9 million to get the refurbishment project back on track.

Inflation in the construction industry and the war in Ukraine have been blamed for the rising cost of the project, work on which was expected to begin last autumn and take around two years to complete.

Council leader Cammy Day said: “I will be personally contacting the Scottish and UK governments to say that we are nearly there now and to ask for their support.

An image of what the King's Theatre in Edinburgh will look like under its proposed revamp.

“Some of our officers have been engaging with civil servants in both governments. We are hearing positive vibes from both governments that they are keen to work with us to get the King’s refurbishment over the line.

"We all know the King's is an amazing, iconic theatre which is recognised across the world and also plays a key role in the local community. We’re adamant that we will keep the refurbishment project on track.”

The Tollross venue has been closed since the end of August ahead of a planned start of work on the revamp.

The King’s will open to the public every day for the first time under its overhaul, which is proposed to include a brand new stage to help the venue attract world-class opera, theatre and drama productions which currently bypass the venue.

Cramped and run-down dressing rooms, wardrobe and “green room” areas are also due to be transformed under the project, which was instigated to try to ensure the King's does not close as a result of “a sudden failure of infrastructure or through a more gradual reduction in attendances”.

