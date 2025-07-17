That’s one of the questions we’ll be answering once again this month, as we take a look at the most wanted CDs in July 2025, according to Discogs. Despite the short time between now and when we last took a look at the online marketplace, there have been some movements and even some new entries for the month. From a macabre interest (it would seem) for a controversial hip-hop artist, to an interest once again in the ‘90s alternative rock scene, it’s all movement for collectors as our list indicates.