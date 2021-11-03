Lizzie Reid

​The two-day event this Saturday and Sunday, November 6th and 7th, returns after its inaugural season earlier this year with intimate performances from two of Scottish music’s rising stars, streamed live from the historic​ theatre on Ferry Road.

Streaming on Dice.FM​,​ Live in Leith returns to shine a spotlight on ​two​ of Scotland’s rising stars at what is an important time in their careers.

LOTOS

​The performers in question are singer/songwriter and Scottish Album of the Year nominee,​ Lizzie Reid, ​and Wester Hailes’ band LOTOS/Last of The Old School​ who recently featured in a BBC Scotland documentary ​and​ are one of the key voices in Scottish rap.

​Each of the artistes​ will​ play a 20 minute set composed of current and new numbers followed by a get-to-know-you interview with host, Vic Galloway.

The concerts and interviews will be streamed from Leith Theatre’s Female Chorus Room, a green room used for major productions in the venue. A very special space, it has remained largely untouched since its 1961 refurbishment.

Chief Executive of the Leith Theatre Trust, Lynn Morrison, says, “Scotland is awash with so much fresh talent at the moment and it’s such a joy to have two artists who are at the forefront performing for Live in Leith.

As part of their ‘Lock Up Your Daughters’ UK Tour, AC/DC made their way to the Leith Theatre on Saturday 12 June, 1976. The set list included the likes of ‘It's A Long Way To The Top (If You Wanna Rock 'n' Roll)’ and ‘High Voltage’

"To continue to shine a spotlight and showcase the country’s burgeoning talent base is a key priority for us and allows us to support the sector and project a cultural voice while we realise the venue’s business future.”

P​rogramme ​c​urator ​and c​oordinator, Callum Jones adds, “These streams are not to be missed​. The recordings are up close and personal with two of Scotland’s brightest talents. I am in no doubt, these acts will come back and headline our main stage as well as many other famous venues across the country.”

​Leith Theatre​ established itself as a integral part of Edinburgh's evolving live music infrastructure ​after the C​ovid​-19 pandemic forced it to close its doors ​to the public​ in March 2020.

During ​that hiatus, with ​t​he ​m​ain ​​auditorium​ unable to hold ​its usual ​1500-strong audience​, the space was transformed into a ​highly sought-after filming location ​for bands and saw the likes of Teenage Fanclub and The Snuts shoot their videos in the venue.

April ​this year then ​saw the launch of L​ive ​I​n Leith​, the venue’s in-house production of live music broadcasts featuring emerging Scottish talent.​

Previous acts to play Live in Leith include Connor Fyffe, Retro Video Club, Nova, Ransom FA, Lucia and the Best Boys and The Ninth Wave.

Leith Theatre first established itself as a concert venue in the 1970s when it welcomed such legendary acts as AC/DC, Thin Lizzy, Dr. Feelgood, Kraftwerk, and even The Wombles to Edinburgh’s port.

Tickets ​for this weekend's gigs are ​available on a Pay What You Want scale​ from https://dice.fm/venue/leith-theatre-6qp8 with viewers getting an access all areas pass for the ​concert ​streams.

