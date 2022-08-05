The event is one of the biggest on Scotland’s racing calendar and sees visitors from across the country flock to the East Lothian course to take in a day of watching - and hopefully winning - races.

Stobo Castle Ladies Day kicked off at 11.30am today, with the first race having taken place at 1.40pm. The last race is scheduled or 4.40pm, with an after party with DJ Vogue Williams to follow.

Judges have been searching the crowds throughout the day to try and pick the best dressed guests.

Here are just some of the fabulous outfits on show:

1. Smile for the camera Three stylish racegoers stop for a photo as they wait for the races to begin. Photo: Photographer: Scott Louden Photo Sales

2. Glitz and glam It was fancy fascinators at the ready as Ladies Day got under way in Musselburgh. Photo: Photographer: Scott Louden Photo Sales

3. Give us a wave Two well-dressed guests wave to the camera as they wait for the first race to begin. Photo: Photographer: Scott Louden Photo Sales

4. A day out with friends Racegoers take a break to have a chat and a drink with friends. Photo: Photographer: Scott Louden Photo Sales