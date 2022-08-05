The event is one of the biggest on Scotland’s racing calendar and sees visitors from across the country flock to the East Lothian course to take in a day of watching - and hopefully winning - races.
Stobo Castle Ladies Day kicked off at 11.30am today, with the first race having taken place at 1.40pm. The last race is scheduled or 4.40pm, with an after party with DJ Vogue Williams to follow.
Judges have been searching the crowds throughout the day to try and pick the best dressed guests.
Here are just some of the fabulous outfits on show:
