National Galleries of Scotland unveils first female leader in its 173-year history

The National Gallery is based on The Mound in Edinburgh.

The National Galleries of Scotland has appointed a woman to its job for the first time in its 173-year history.

Anne Lyden, who has spent the last decade with the organisation after working for 18 years at the Getty Museum in Los Angeles.She will succeed Sir John Leighton as director-general in January after a 17-year tenure at the helm of the national, modern and portrait galleries in Edinburgh.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Staying In newsletter. What to watch, what to listen to and what to read if you're staying in. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Her new role will involve overseeing plans for the creation of a major “world-class” visitor attraction and archive complex on Edinburgh’s waterfront. The Art Works, in Granton, will become home to around 100,000 works of art cared for by the National Galleries, but will be fully accessible by the public.

Most Popular

Ms Lyden’s appointment has been announced 18 months after violinist Nicola Benedetti was appointed the first female and first Scottish director of the Edinburgh International Festival.

Born in West Dunbartonshire and brought up in Clydebank, Ms Lyden studied art history at Glasgow University.

She was an associate curator at the Getty Museum before joining the National Galleries as an international photography curator and then chief photographer curator, before a recent role as interim co-director of collection and research.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ms Lyden said: “I am looking forward to this incredible opportunity to lead the National Galleries of Scotland in the next chapter of its impressive history.

Anne Lyden is the first woman to be appointed to the top job at the National Galleries of Scotland. Picture: Laura Prieto

“It is my great privilege to continue the excellent work led by Sir John and colleagues over the years, most recently the success of the new Scottish galleries at the national gallery.

"I am eager to continue my work with trustees, colleagues, community partners, audiences, artists, and supporters in realising our plans for the future including The Art Works, our new collections facility in north Edinburgh.

‘Having worked with the national collection and a wide range of colleagues over the last ten years, I am delighted to continue this experience of making art accessible to everyone.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Benny Higgins, chair of the National Galleries board, said: “Over the past few months, we embarked on a rigorous search to find our next Director-General, resulting in us speaking to many people across the UK and internationally. Following a thorough recruitment process, we know we have the right person to lead the National Galleries of Scotland into the future.

The new Scottish galleries at the National Gallery in Edinburgh opened to the public last month. Picture: Campbell Donaldson

"Anne brings a strong understanding of the national collection and our talented people, together with extensive international experience.

“Her strong personal values and leadership style, coupled with her knowledge of art, will see us deliver on our strategic commitments and I am looking forward to working with her.”

Sir John said: “Anne Lyden is a highly talented curator and leader with a strong commitment to inclusion and diversity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad