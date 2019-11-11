National Galleries of Scotland severs links with BP over climate emergency

The Scottish National Portrait Gallery will play host to the BP Portrait Exhibition for the last time when it opens next month. Picture: Lisa Fleming.

An announcement from the Scottish Government-funded arts body said it would no longer be hosting the BP Portrait Awards under its current financial backer.

The touring exhibition at the Scottish National Portrait Gallery had been targeted by protesters singing "climate carols" when it opened last December.

The next show is due to return to the gallery on 7 December for a final four-month run, which will be going ahead as planned.

Organised by the Portrait Gallery in London, the competition has visited the New Town gallery in Edinburgh for the last 10 years.

However the trustees of the National Galleries have ruled that this will be "the last time" that it hosts exhibition in its current form.

BP has backed the competition - which carries a first prize of £35,000 and a total prize fund of £74,00 - for the last 30 years.

However a statement from the National Galleries of Scotland said: "We recognise that we have a responsibility to do all we can to address the climate emergency.

"For many people, the association of this competition with BP is seen as being at odds with that aim.

"Therefore, after due consideration, the trustees of the National Galleries of Scotland have decided that this will be the last time that the galleries will host this exhibition in its present form.

"The exhibition has been extremely popular with new and existing visitors over the years.