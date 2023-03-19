This week is National Lottery Open Week, which sees players able to take advantage of various free entry offers and other special deals.

Every week, National Lottery players raise more than £30million which goes towards funding good causes in the UK, and this week, National Lottery funded projects are giving back by offering various deals. Until March 26, anyone who presents a National Lottery ticket or scratchcard, in digital or physical form, will be able to access the offers.

Below is a full list of all the deals you can snap up in Scotland over the next week. For more information on terms and conditions, visit the National Lottery Open Week website.

BT Murrayfield is offering buy one get one free tours as part of National Lottery Open Week

National Lottery Open Week deals – Scotland

National Museum of Flight – free entry on March 25 and 26

The Japanese Garden Cowden – prize draw entry on March 19 and from March 22-25

RSPB Loch Leven Nature Reserve – free parking from March 19-26

RSPB Lochwinnoch Nature Reserve – free parking from March 19-26

RSPB Loch Lomond Nature Reserve – free hire of mini beast hunting kit from March 19-26

The Cottage Window Cafe – free tea or Americano from March 19-26

House of Dun – free entry on March 19 and from March 22-26

Discovery Point and Verdant Works – free entry from March 19-26

The Helix Home of the Kelpies – free tea and coffee from March 19-26

Castle Fraser – free entry from March 19-21 and March 24-26

Crathes Castle – free entry from March 19-20 and March 23-26

Culloden Battlefield and Visitor Centre – free entry from March 19-26

Culzean Castle and Country Park – free entry from March 19-26

Drum Castle – free entry on March 19 and from March 25-26

Falkland Palace and Garden – free entry from March 19-26

Gladstone’s Land – free entry from March 19-26

Haddo House – free entry from March 19-20 and from March 24-26

Pollok House – free entry on March 19 and from March 22-26

Robert Burns Birthplace Museum – free entry from March 19-26

The Hill House – free entry from March 19-26

Threave Garden and Estate - free entry from March 19-26

Library of Innerpeffray – free guidebook on March 19 and from March 22-26

Pitmedden Garden – free entry from March 23-26

BT Murrayfield Stadium Tour – buy one get one free from June to August 2023

Dawyck Botanic Garden – free entry from March 19-26

Logan Botanic Garden – free entry from March 19-26

Benmore Botanic Garden – free entry from March 19-26