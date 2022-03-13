The Black Axe Throwing Company, which already has a similar venue in Edinburgh at Summerhall Place, lodged an application with the council back in November 24 last year to change the use of the 350 square metre premises at Unit 2, 25 Beaverhall Road, Edinburgh and it was granted on March 3.

The planning documents state: “The application site is entered directly from Beaverhall Road. It was previously used as a workshop/showroom with offices. toilets and a kitchen – all of which will be retained.

"The proposed use is to provide and entertainment venue for throwing axes at targets set within a restricted space, formed in lanes surrounded by a steel mesh enclosure to maintain a safe, controlled environment for the participants.

The Black Axe Throwing Company has been granted permission to open another venue in Edinburgh

"A trained instructor is appointed to each group, who are assigned to lanes formed in pairs to allow teams to compete against each other. Instructors take participants through a prepared safety briefing and demonstrate various throwing techniques before allowing the guests some practice throws before the competition session starts.

"The maximum number of participants, including staff, within the premises is 40 and the hours of operation would be 10am to 10pm, Tuesday to Saturday and 11am to 9pm on Sunday.

"The applicants already operate similar venues in the UK and have had no issue with local authorities or Police Scotland.”

