Nile Rodgers and Chic: Le Freak legends to play Edinburgh's Usher Hall this summer
The legendary Nile Rodgers and Chic are set to play Edinburgh’s Usher Hall this summer, with tickets for the legendary American producer and musician’s Capital show on sale this week.
The music legend will take to the stage in Edinburgh on Sunday, July 23 with his band Chic, after wowing festival crowds across the world last year, including at TRNSMT music festival in Glasgow last summer. Rodgers pioneered a musical language that generated chart-topping disco hits like ‘Le Freak’ (the biggest selling single in the history of Atlantic Records) and sparked the advent of hip-hop with ‘Good Times’. Nile transcends all styles of music across every generation with a body of work that’s garnered him inductions into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and the Songwriters Hall of Fame. His other hits include ‘I Want Your Love’ and ‘Everybody Dance’.
Tickets for his Usher Hall show are now available via an exclusive pre-sale, which you can sign up for, with general sale tickets available from Thursday, April 13 at 10am.
Rodgers’ own music and his productions for artists like David Bowie, Diana Ross, and Madonna have sold over 500 million albums and 75 million singles worldwide, while his trendsetting collaborations with Daft Punk, Avicii, Keith Urban, Disclosure, Sam Smith and Lady Gaga reflect the vanguard of contemporary music.