The music legend will take to the stage in Edinburgh on Sunday, July 23 with his band Chic, after wowing festival crowds across the world last year, including at TRNSMT music festival in Glasgow last summer. Rodgers pioneered a musical language that generated chart-topping disco hits like ‘Le Freak’ (the biggest selling single in the history of Atlantic Records) and sparked the advent of hip-hop with ‘Good Times’. Nile transcends all styles of music across every generation with a body of work that’s garnered him inductions into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and the Songwriters Hall of Fame. His other hits include ‘I Want Your Love’ and ‘Everybody Dance’.