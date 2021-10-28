Nish Kumar steps down from Mash Report

He posted a photo of a bloodstained handwritten message on Twitter, which said: “It is true. I’m leaving Late Night Mash. After five years across the Beeb and Dave it felt like the time was right to move on. I’m writing this on the back of my final script. It’s covered in blood due to me slamming my hand into the staple by accident. It is a testament to how much of myself I put into the show, and also my ceaseless clumsiness.

“I want to thank the BBC for commissioning the show and Dave for saving it. And thanks to everyone who worked on the show – it truly was a labour of love. For us all.

Comedian Nish Kumar has stepped down as the host of Late Night Mash following its move from the BBC to Dave.

“When we started in 2017 we were told a show like this wouldn’t work on British TV. The fact that it has is the result of the talent and hard work of everyone involved in making the show. Most importantly, thanks for watching. Mash forever.”

The Mash Report which also stars Rachel Parris, Steve N Allen and Ellie Taylor was renewed for a block of nine episodes on Dave this year after being axed by BBC.

It is unclear if the current stars of the show will also be stepping down.