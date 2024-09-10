North Berwick set to welcome Adam Holmes in new live music venture

Three times Scottish Album of the Year Award nominee Adam Holmes has been announced as Live At The Law’s first event, as the team behind the venture gear up to bring regular live music to North Berwick.

The Edinburgh-based singer-songwriter is currently riding high, following a post that saw him going viral online. With 150k followers on Instagram, Holmes has been sharing tales of his songwriting process, where he finds inspiration, and videos of his rich storytelling style.

Holmes said: “There’s something valuable about community action – people coming together to create opportunities, and entertainment for their local communities. When I was approached to take part, I loved the idea of creating something cosy and with a village hall vibe, being able to share music and stories in an intimate environment will be really special.”

Live At The Law is not for profit company, established by four North Berwick Based musicians to draw world class performers to the picturesque coastal town.

Head of Marketing, Lindsay Strachan, said: “There’s some excellent things happening over the summer with Fringe By The Sea, and then the music fades. We hear a lot of people saying they wish there was more going on year-round, so a few of us got together to make things happen. We’re excited to bring some truly great acts to town, kicking off with Adam in November, and offer it as a springboard for local musicians, with the fabulous Keith McInally as our first support too. Tickets are sure to go fast for this one!”

Adam Holmes will play on Saturday 2 November at the Scout Hall on St Baldreds Road. Tickets are available now via liveatthelaw.com.