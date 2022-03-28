Sir Kenneth Branagh and Riz Ahmed were the most high-profile winners from the UK at the 2022 Oscars, on a night that saw British talent miss out on the biggest awards but enjoy a strong showing in the technical categories.

Sir Kenneth has notched up eight Oscar nominations over four decades of acting, writing and directing, spanning seven different award categories, itself a record, but until this year had always come away empty-handed.

His win for best original screenplay, for the film Belfast, comes 40 years after he made his screen acting debut on BBC television in 1982.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Will Smith cries as he accepts the award for best performance by an actor in a leading role for "King Richard" at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

The Oscar for best short film went to The Long Goodbye, a 11-minute feature that was released alongside the album of the same name by British actor and musician Riz Ahmed.

Ahmed stars in the film and also co-wrote the script, which is set in the near-future and depicts a south Asian family in London being terrorised by an all-white militia force.

Here is the full list of winners at the Oscars 2022.

Best supporting actress

Jessie Buckley (The Lost Daughter)Ariana DeBose (West Side Story) – WinnerJudi Dench (Belfast)Kirsten Dunst (The Power of the Dog)Aunjanue Ellis (King Richard)

Best costume design

Cruella – WinnerCyranoDuneNightmare AlleyWest Side Story

Best sound

BelfastDune – WinnerNo Time to DieThe Power of the DogWest Side Story

Best original score

Don’t Look UpDune – WinnerEncantoParallel MothersThe Power of the Dog

Best adapted screenplay

Coda (Sian Heder) – WinnerDrive My Car (Ryusuke Hamaguchi, Takamasa Oe)Dune (Eric Roth, Jon Spaihts, Denis Villeneuve)The Lost Daughter (Maggie Gyllenhaal)The Power of the Dog (Jane Campion)

Best original screenplay

Belfast (Kenneth Branagh) – WinnerDon’t Look Up (Adam McKay, David Sirota)Licorice Pizza (Paul Thomas Anderson)King Richard (Zach Baylin)The Worst Person in the World (Eskil Vogt, Joachim Trier)

Best animated short

Affairs of the ArtBestiaBoxballetRobin RobinThe Windshield Wiper – Winner

Best live action short

Ala Kachuu – Take and RunThe DressThe Long Goodbye – WinnerOn My MindPlease Hold

Best supporting actor

Ciarán Hinds (Belfast)Troy Kotsur (Coda) – WinnerJesse Plemons (The Power of the Dog)JK Simmons (Being the Ricardos)Kodi Smit-McPhee (The Power of the Dog)

Best film editing

Don’t Look UpDune – WinnerKing RichardThe Power of the Dogtick, tick… BOOM!

Best makeup and hairstyling

Coming 2 AmericaCruellaDuneThe Eyes of Tammy Faye – WinnerHouse of Gucci

Best animated feature

Encanto – WinnerFleeLucaThe Mitchells Vs the MachinesRaya and the Last Dragon

Best documentary feature

AscensionAtticaFleeSummer of Soul – WinnerWriting With Fire

Best documentary short

AudibleLead Me HomeThe Queen of Basketball – WinnerThree Songs for BenazirWhen We Were Bullies

Best original song

Be Alive (King Richard)Dos Oruguitas (Encanto)Down to Joy (Belfast)No Time to Die (No Time to Die) – WinnerSomehow You Do (Four Good Days)

Best cinematography

Dune – WinnerNightmare AlleyThe Power of the DogThe Tragedy of MacbethWest Side Story

Best international feature

Drive My Car – WinnerFleeThe Hand of GodLunana: A Yak in the ClassroomThe Worst Person in the World

Best production design

Dune – WinnerNightmare AlleyThe Power of the DogThe Tragedy of MacbethWest Side Story

Best visual effects

Dune – WinnerFree GuyShang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten RingsNo Time to DieSpider-Man: No Way Home

Best actress

Jessica Chastain (The Eyes of Tammy Faye) – WinnerOlivia Colman (The Lost Daughter)Penélope Cruz (Parallel Mothers)Nicole Kidman (Being the Ricardos)Kristen Stewart (Spencer)

Best actor

Javier Bardem (Being the Ricardos)Benedict Cumberbatch (The Power of the Dog)Andrew Garfield (tick, tick … BOOM!)Will Smith (King Richard) – WinnerDenzel Washington (The Tragedy of Macbeth)

Best director

Kenneth Branagh (Belfast)Drive My Car (Ryûsuke Hamaguchi)Paul Thomas Anderson (Licorice Pizza)Jane Campion (The Power of the Dog) – WinnerSteven Spielberg (West Side Story)

Best picture