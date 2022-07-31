Outlander Jamie Fraser actor Sam Heughan admits he ‘enjoys’ sex scenes with co-star Caitriona Balfe

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 42-year-old Scottish actor, who plays Jamie Fraser in the hit time travel series alongside Caitriona Balfe, has shared a a number of steamy scenes with his co-star since Outlander first hit our screens in 2014.

In an interview with Gold Derby, Heughan opened up about the intimate scenes – and revealed he enjoyed them.

Recalling a scene from season six, the Balmaclellan-born star said: “When he comes back from being away, I remember even choreographing that scene.

Outlander actor Sam Heughan has opened up about his sex scenes with his onscreen wife.

“He throws his jacket at Mrs Bug and jumps up the stairs and just the sheer pace of it, and the lightness he’s got in him."

“I really enjoy those moments,” Heughan added.

Earlier this year, Heughan said moving to Edinburgh as a teenager shaped him into the person he is today.

In an interview with Square Mile, a men’s luxury lifestyle magazine for London, the actor was asked if he could think of a moment or experience that influenced who he is as a person today.

He replied: “I guess when I moved to Edinburgh.

“I was living in the countryside as a young child, there were four people in my class at school. And then I moved to Edinburgh, which to me felt like a metropolis. I started going to the theatre.

“Just being in the city was really inspiring. It opened up the world to me, as a teenager. There’s a whole world out there that I want to explore.”

Heughan also recently admitted he would love to be the next James Bond, saying it’s every actor's dream to play 007.

Speaking to the Radio Times, Heughan recalled auditioning to be the iconic spy prior to Daniel Craig's official casting in October 2005.

“I met [producer] Barbara Broccoli and [Casino Royale director] Martin Campbell,” he said.

“I did a scene and they had the gun from The Man with the Golden Gun on the table and I remember thinking, ‘Wow, this is incredible’.