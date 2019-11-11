Outlander named the world's 'most bingeworthy' TV show at top LA awards show

Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan have become huge international stars since being cast in Outlander.

The worldwide fanbase for the four series of the show, which is based on the best-selling novels by American author Diana Gabaldon, has propelled it to the honour in the annual People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles.

The Sony-Starz series was honoured alongside the likes of Avengers: Endgame, Taylor Swift, Beyonce, America's Got Talent, Khloe Kardashian and Harry Styles in the pop culture awards, which are staged by the worldwide E! Entertainment network.

Outlander follows the events which unfold when Claire Randall (Caitriona Balfe), a married Second World War nurse is visiting a circle of standing stones in the Highlands when she is propelled back to the time of the Jacobite Risings in 18th century Scotland, where she falls for soldier Jamie Fraser (Sam Heughan).

The show, which went into production in a converted warehouse in Lanarkshire in 2013, has turned Balfe and Heughan into a huge stars. A fifth series is to be launched in February while a sixth has also been commissioned.

Celebrating the awards win, Heughan, from Dumfries and Galloway, told his Twitter followers today: "Binge binge binge binge!!!!! Thank you to our amazing fans, once again proving they’re the #bestfansever"

And in a video message from the set in Scotland in the early hours of this morning, filmed with co-star Richard Rankin, Heughan said: "Unfortunately we're not in Los Angeles celebrating what would have been a remarkable award for most bingeworthy show. That will get us through tonight's night shoot."

Balfe posted on Twitter: "Yes!!!!!! The Best Fans EVER !!!! This is brilliant. We thank you ... for all your hours binging!!! (Apologies will be sent to your families... and employers!!!"

FULL LIST OF WINNERS IN THE E! PEOPLE'S CHOICE AWARDS

THE MOVIE OF 2019Avengers: Endgame

THE COMEDY MOVIE OF 2019 Murder Mystery

THE ACTION MOVIE OF 2019 Avengers: Endgame

THE DRAMA MOVIE OF 2019 After

THE FAMILY MOVIE OF 2019 Aladdin

THE MALE MOVIE STAR OF 2019 Robert Downey Jr.

THE FEMALE MOVIE STAR OF 2019 Zendaya

THE DRAMA MOVIE STAR OF 2019 Cole Sprouse

THE COMEDY MOVIE STAR OF 2019 Noah Centineo

THE ACTION MOVIE STAR OF 2019 Tom Holland

THE SHOW OF 2019 Stranger Things

THE DRAMA SHOW OF 2019 Stranger Things

THE COMEDY SHOW OF 2019 The Big Bang Theory

THE ANIMATED MOVIE STAR OF 2019 Beyoncé

THE REALITY SHOW OF 2019 Keeping Up with the Kardashians

THE COMPETITION SHOW OF 2019 America's Got Talent

THE MALE TV STAR OF 2019 Cole Sprouse

THE FEMALE TV STAR OF 2019 Millie Bobby Brown

THE DRAMA TV STAR OF 2019 Zendaya

THE COMEDY TV STAR OF 2019Kristen Bell

THE DAYTIME TALK SHOW OF 2019 The Ellen DeGeneres Show

THE NIGHTTIME TALK SHOW OF 2019 The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

THE COMPETITION CONTESTANT OF 2019 Hannah Brown

THE REALITY TV STAR OF 2019 Khloé Kardashian

THE BINGEWORTHY SHOW OF 2019 Outlander

THE SCI-FI/FANTASY SHOW OF 2019 Shadowhunters

THE MALE ARTIST OF 2019 Shawn Mendes

THE FEMALE ARTIST OF 2019 Billie Eilish

THE GROUP OF 2019 BLACKPINK

THE SONG OF 2019 Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello: Señorita

THE ALBUM OF 2019 Taylor Swift: Lover

THE COUNTRY ARTIST OF 2019Blake Shelton

THE LATIN ARTIST OF 2019 Becky G

THE MUSIC VIDEO OF 2019 Kill This Love

THE CONCERT TOUR OF 2019 BLACKPINK

THE SOCIAL STAR OF 2019 David Dobrik

THE BEAUTY INFLUENCER OF 2019 Bretman Rock

THE SOCIAL CELEBRITY OF 2019Ellen DeGeneres

THE ANIMAL STAR OF 2019 Doug the Pug

THE COMEDY ACT OF 2019 Kevin Hart

THE STYLE STAR OF 2019 Harry Styles

THE GAME CHANGER OF 2019 Simone Biles

THE POP PODCAST OF 2019 Scrubbing In with Becca Tilley and Tanya Rad

HONORARY ICON AWARD RECIPIENTS:

THE PEOPLE’S ICON OF 2019Jennifer Aniston

THE PEOPLE’S CHAMPION OF 2019P!NK