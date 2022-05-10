Performing for the first time in England for seven years, Paulo Nutini will visit legendary venues like the Leadmill and London’s 100 Club during his upcoming UK tour.

Hailing from Paisley, the Scottish musician’s last album, ‘Caustic Love’, came out in 2014. He is perhaps most well known for Scream (Funk My Life Up) and Let Me Down Easy.

Here's all you need to know about the upcoming tour and how to get tickets.

Paulo Nutini UK tour dates 2022

The Scottish singer-songwriter has announced seven dates across the UK, slotting in ahead of festival season. During the summer, Nutini will perform at Glasgow’s TRNSMT and Portsmouth’s Victorious, as well as Bristol’s Sounds festival.

Here are all the scheduled dates for Nutini’s UK tour:

May 14th: Sheffield, The LeadmillMay 16th: London, 100 ClubMay 17th: London, 100 ClubMay 19th: London, 100 ClubMay 20th: London, 100 ClubMay 27th: Oban, Corran HallsMay 28th: Oban, Corran Halls

Paulo Nutini's UK tour will finish with two Scottish dates in his hometown. Photo: Ian Gavan/Getty Images.

How to get Paulo Nutini tickets for UK tour, including in Oban

Tickets are on sale now from Ticketmaster, including tickets for Glasgow’s TRNSMT festival.