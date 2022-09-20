Peaky Blinders: The Redemption of Thomas Shelby was adapted for the stage by the hit TV show’s creator Steven Knight alongside the Rambert dance company.

The show is due to open at Birmingham Hippodrome on September 27, 2022, before heading out on a UK tour which includes a five-night stint at Edinburgh’s Festival Theatre from February 28, 2023.

Choreographed by Rambert’s artistic director Benoit Swan Pouffer, it the company's first collaboration of this kind and picks up the story of the Peaky Blinders at the end of World War One, following Tommy Shelby and Grace Burgess through their passionate love affair.

While Tommy is building his empire, Grace is operating as an undercover agent for Special Branch on a mission to get close to the heart of Tommy’s gang.

As the story unfolds, many hearts will be broken.

The production will feature 20 members of the Rambert dance company on stage, and a live band playing specially commissioned music.

Guillaume Quéau and Prince Lyons alternate the role of Thomas Shelby, with Naya Lovell and Seren Williams alternating the role of Grace, and the production features the permanent Rambert dance company on stage.

Birmingham-born writer and poet Benjamin Zephaniah who played street preacher Jeremiah Jesu in the TV series, provides pre-recorded narration for the production.

Knight said: “Peaky Blinders has always had music and movement at its heart and now the beating heart of the show will be transferred to the stage – an interpretation of Tommy’s story performed by Rambert, one of the leading dance companies in the world.

“This is dance for people who don’t usually watch dance, and what I’ve written has been transformed into something startling by consummate dancers and choreographers.

“If the concept of a Peaky Blinders dance seems strange, reserve judgement and reserve a ticket.”

