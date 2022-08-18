Photos: Party at the Palace returns to Linlithgow
The rain stayed off for most of the weekend as Party at the Palace returned to rock Linlithgow after a three year absence due to the coronavirus pandemic.
By Kevin Quinn
Thursday, 18th August 2022, 11:18 am
Updated
Thursday, 18th August 2022, 3:11 pm
Festival-goers partied on Saturday and Sunday, enjoying live music from Ocean Colour Scene, Sophie Ellis-Bextor, Del Amitri and Hue and Cry among others.
Posting on Facebook, organisers thanked fans for supporting Party at the Palace.
They added: “So, the party is over for another year. And we're thrilled it was possible to return again this year to enjoy your company.”
Early bird tickets for Party at the Palace 2023, taking place on August 12 and 13 next year, are now available at www.partyatthepalace.co.uk/buy-tickets.