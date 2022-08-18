News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out

Photos: Party at the Palace returns to Linlithgow

The rain stayed off for most of the weekend as Party at the Palace returned to rock Linlithgow after a three year absence due to the coronavirus pandemic.

By Kevin Quinn
Thursday, 18th August 2022, 11:18 am
Updated Thursday, 18th August 2022, 3:11 pm
The crowd in front of the main stage at Party at the Palace 2022, on Sunday. Photo by Michael Gillen.
The crowd in front of the main stage at Party at the Palace 2022, on Sunday. Photo by Michael Gillen.

Festival-goers partied on Saturday and Sunday, enjoying live music from Ocean Colour Scene, Sophie Ellis-Bextor, Del Amitri and Hue and Cry among others.

Posting on Facebook, organisers thanked fans for supporting Party at the Palace.

They added: “So, the party is over for another year. And we're thrilled it was possible to return again this year to enjoy your company.”

Picture Michael Gillen. Linlithgow, Party at the Palace 2022. Sunday. Sophie Ellis Bextor.

Most Popular

    Early bird tickets for Party at the Palace 2023, taking place on August 12 and 13 next year, are now available at www.partyatthepalace.co.uk/buy-tickets.

    The crowd lights up on the Sunday night for headliners The Human League, at Party at the Palace, Linlithgow. Photo by Michael Gillen.
    The Human League closed the festival on Sunday night. Photo Michael Gillen.
    Picture Michael Gillen.
    Picture Michael Gillen.
    Picture Michael Gillen.
    14-08-2022. Picture Michael Gillen.
    Altered Images frontwoman Clare Grogan. Photo by Michael Gillen.
    Picture Michael Gillen. Callum Beattie on stage at Party at the Palace 2022.
    LinlithgowDel AmitriFacebook