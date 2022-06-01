This Pride month, there's plenty to get stuck into in the Scottish capital. From intimate events to the large-scale Pride March at the end of the month, Edinburgh is back to celebrating Pride in full after two years away due to the pandemic.
Here’s an ongoing list of Pride events in Edinburgh in 2022.
Edinburgh Pride events for 2022
Bi: The Hidden Culture, History & Science of Bisexuality with Julia Shaw, Friday June 3rd at Assembly Roxy, 2 Roxburgh Place
A book reading and discussion around bisexuality with author Dr Julia Shaw and Hannah Lavery.
Pride History Tours, June 10th-25th, The Real Mary King’s Close
"Exclusive tours to celebrate Pride Month at The Real Mary King’s Close.”
Pride for All: an accessible Pride party, Sunday June 19th at Assembly Roxy, 2 Roxburgh Place
"A day of accessible events for LGBT+ people of all ages to celebrate Pride in Edinburgh.”
Kweer Kraft Market - PRIDE EDITION!, Thursday June 23rd, Kafe Kweer, St Peter’s Buildings
"Featuring the best of local queer crafters, you can expect jewellery, prints, postcards, stickers, clothing, eco-wear and much more!”
Pride Edinburgh, Saturday 25th June
For the 25th year and after two years off due to the pandemic, Pride Edinburgh makes a return this year for its march through the city. The march will start at 12.30 outside the Scottish Parliament and follow this route:
Scottish Parliament Green (by Horse Wynd) – Ahead to the Royal Mile – The Canongate – St Mary’s Street – Cowgate – Candlemaker Row – Bristo Place – Potterrow – Crichton Street – Charles Street – Arrival into the EUSA Campus