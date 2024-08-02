Pro wrestling NOAH UK tour 2024

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

For the firt time in over 10 years Japanese professional wrestling company returns to the UK.

Japanese wrestling superstar Naomichi Marufuji is coming to the UK for a tour with Pro Wrestling NOAH, Japan's top wrestling company.

It marks the company's first time back in the UK after more than 10 years, and they'll be here for three days in September 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Supported by top UK company PROGRESS Wrestling, the tour kicks off in Edinburgh on Friday September 6, then heads to Manchester the next day, and finishes up at the famous Electric Ballroom in London on September 8.

GRADO & Naomichi Marufuji team up too take on HAYATA & Tate Mayfairs

Featuring Scottish fan favourite GRADO (appearing in Edinburgh exclusively) and former footballer and Dunfermline Native Jack Morris.

Former UFC fighter and GHC National champion Ulka Sasaki.

GHC Heavyweight Champion Kaito Kiyomiya.

Former WWE NXT Star Saxon Huxley.