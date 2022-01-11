Restrictions on indoor shows and events in Scotland set to be lifted from 24 January

Glasgow's Celtic Connections festival was staged without audiences at the start of 2021. Picture: Gaelle Beri

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said hopes that restrictions imposed just before Christmas will be removed the week after those affecting outdoor events.

Howevent more venues may have to introduce the use of vaccine passports under the Scottish Government's latest plans to control the spread of Covid. They were previously only required for indoor standing events of more than 500 people.

Outdoor event organisers are being told to ensure that they must check the status of at least half of all attendees when they are allowed full capacity crowds back from 17 January.

Glasgow's Celtic Connectoins music festival is due to get underway on 20 January. Picture: Gaelle Beri

Most of Scotland’s theatres and concert venues were forced to close from Boxing Day under restrictions capping crowd limits at 200 for seated events and 100 for standing shows, and insisting that one metre physical distancing is imposed on audiences.

Ms Sturgeon said: “It is reasonable to be hopeful on the strength of the latest data. However, for the period immediately ahead, it is prudent to remain careful and cautious.

"This is the balance of judgment that has informed the decisions Cabinet reached this morning.

"I expect to confirm further dates next week. However I can confirm today that the attendance limit of 500 at large-scale outdoor events will be lifted from 17 January.

“The Covid certification scheme will remain in place for those and other events and venues previously covered, but with two changes.

"Firstly, our guidance will now stipulate that the organisers of large events of 1000 or more people should check the certification status of at least 50 per cent of attendees, rather than the current 20 per cent, or at least 1000 people - whichever figure is higher.

“And, second, from Monday the requirement to be ‘fully vaccinated’ for the purposes of Covid certification will include having a booster if the second dose was more than four months ago.

“The NHS Scotland Covid status app for domestic use will be updated from Thursday so that its QR code includes evidence of booster vaccination.

“It will also be possible to order updated paper and PDF copies of vaccination status, which are now valid for three months.

“And it will still be possible to gain admission to events and venues covered by the certification scheme by providing proof of a recent negative lateral flow test.

"Cabinet will next review the data at our meeting a week today.

“I hope this will allow us to lift the other protective measures - limits on indoor live events, table service in hospitality and distancing in indoor public pleases - from 24 January.

"However, I will confirm this in my statement next week.

“There is a related point I wish to draw to Parliament’s attention today.

"As we do lift these other protective measures, it will be necessary to consider again if extending the scope of Covid certification to other venues might be a necessary protection.