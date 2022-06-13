Robbie Williams has announced an autumn arena tour across the UK and Ireland marking 25 years as a solo singer and to go alongside the release of his newest album, XXV, on September 9th.

The album features re-recorded versions of his greatest hits and fan favourites including Let Me Entertain You, Rock DJ and Millennium - newly orchestrated with the Metropole Orkest. It also includes the newest version of his 1997 hit ballad Angels, which Williams performed in the half-time interval at Soccer Aid at the London Stadium at Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in Stratford for Soccer Aid on Sunday. Several new tracks including Lost, Disco Symphony, More Than This and The World And Her Mother are also promised.

The album marks the 25-year milestone in Williams' glittering career as one of the world's most decorated artists, with 13 UK number one albums, having left boyband Take That to pursue a solo career in 1995. The group notched up eight number one hits and sold 10 million albums in the 1990s but tensions began to show between Gary Barlow, seen as the serious songwriter of the group, and Williams, the rebellious joker. Together with Howard Donald, Mark Owen and Jason Orange, Take That were hailed as Britain's biggest boyband in the 1990s, evoking hysteria reminiscent of The Beatles.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here’s what you need to know about Robbie’s upcoming UK and Ireland Tour in 2022.

Robbie Williams UK and Ireland tour dates for 2022

The pop superstar, 48, will kick off with two nights at London's O2 in October, before taking his tour to Birmingham, Manchester, Glasgow and Dublin. Here are all the dates and locations of the eight-stop tour:

Robbie Williams's upcoming arena tour across the UK and Ireland will mark the 25-year anniversary as a solo singer. Photo: Murray Chalmers PR/PA Wire.

- October 9th: London, The O2

- October 10th: London, The O2

- October 15th: Birmingham, Resorts World Arena

- October 19th: Manchester, AO Arena

The tour will stop at eight locations across the UK. Photo: Murray Chalmers PR/PA Wire.

- October 21st: Manchester, AO Arena

- October 24th: Glasgow, OVO Hydro

- October 25th: Glasgow, OVO Hydro

- October 29th: Dublin, 3Arena

How to get Robbie Williams tickets in Glasgow

With two nights in Glasgow, there will be plenty of tickets on sale for Robbie fans in Scotland. Tickets under OVO Presale and album presale will go on sale from 9am on Wednesday June 15th to 8.35am on Friday June 7th, while general sale will open from 9am on Friday June 17th.

You can buy tickets via Ticketmaster for Glasgow on October 24th here and October 25th here.