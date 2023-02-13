Rod Stewart has just announced a run of huge outdoor gigs – and the legendary crooner will be visiting Edinburgh as part of his Global Hits Tour.

Marking the first time the 78-year-old has visited the Capital in 13 years, he will perform at Edinburgh Castle Esplanade on Thursday, July 6, 2023.

Sir Rod, whose Edinburgh-born father was a plumber from Leith, is set to pack his setlsit with show-stopping classics and fan favourites from across his impressive career.

Sir Rod Stewart is to play a huge outdoor show at Edinburgh Castle this summer.

Speaking ahead of the gig, he says: “My favourite memories have been summer nights with a beer or two alongside the best fans in the world.

“I’m impatiently awaiting this summer playing at a variety of special venues – football, cricket and rugby stadiums, estates and castles! We’ll all be dancing under the stars.”

Tickets will be on sale from Friday, February 17 at 10am from Ticketmaster.co.uk

With his distinctive raspy singing voice, iconic blond spiky hairstyle and commanding stage presence, Sir Rod has entertained countless fans across the world and become one of the best-selling artists with hits like Maggie May, Da Ya Think I’m Sexy? and Baby Jane.

Best known as a solo artist, Sir Rod spent his early career fronting a host of bands.

Most famous among these were The Faces, but he also performed with Long John Baldry and his Hoochie Coochie Men, Steampacket and the Jeff Beck Group.

He went on to enjoy vast success, producing more than 30 studio albums, with just as many tours to boot – including a Las Vegas residency at Caesars Palace which has been running since 2011.

As he reminisces, Sir Rod remembers highlights including performing for the royal family on a number of occasions, most recently during the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, and the personal connection he has formed with his songs during that time.

“They’re all my favourites because I know what they mean to people and you get somewhat of a different reaction every night,” he says.

“I mean, when I do Tonight’s The Night in Las Vegas it might have a different connotation in Belfast.

“So it’s different every night and they’re all my favourites because all my songs I’ve written, they’re like my babies.

“I brought them up, I reared them and then I gave them to the world.”

Following years of building this relationship with tracks which have elevated him to become a household name across the world, he admits it is hard to let them go.

“Of course it will be, but I’ve got to move on, I don’t want to be singing Hot Legs when I’m 84,” he says.

“I said that when I was in my 30s about my 60s, and I’m still singing it.”

And it could be the last time fans get to hear some of his best-known songs, as last year he said: “I can’t imagine I’m going to play in certain cities again doing these songs.

“So the end of next year I’m going to stop. I’m not retiring – let me underline that, I’m not retiring.”

Rod Stewart's 2023 UK tour dates are:

June

Sat 24 – Plymouth, Home Park Stadium

Wed 28 – Northampton, cinch Stadium

Fri – Durham, Seat Unique Riverside

July

Sun 2 – Bristol, Badminton Estate, Worcester Park

Tues 4 – Hull, Sewell Group Craven

Thurs 6 – Edinburgh, Edinburgh Castle

