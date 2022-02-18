Rosslyn Chapel concerts to benefit Primary School

The school’s music programme will receive proceeds from ticket sales from four recitals, with the first taking place on Friday, March 4, when there is a rare opportunity to hear Italian organist Giorgio Revelli.

Giorgio will lead a musical journey around Europe with organ compositions from the Scottish, English, Italian, French and German schools of organ music including works ranging from the Renaissance to the present day. A native of Taggia, Italy, Giorgio Revelli is titular organist at the Basilica of the Sacred Heart of Bussana, Sanremo, Italy, and director of music at Saint Maurice Cathedral, Imperia, Italy.