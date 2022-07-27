RuPaul's Drag Race UK Series 3 Tour: Edinburgh, Glasgow, and Dundee dates and how to get tickets

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Racers, start your engines! The stars of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK are about to hit Edinburgh, Glasgow, and Dundee.

Expect to bask in the Big Drag Energy of the likes of Ella Vaday, Kitty Scott-Claus, Vanity Milan and series 3 winner Krystal Versace.

Ben Hatton, of tour organisers Cuffe and Taylor, said: “We can’t wait to witness what will undoubtedly be many incredible and outrageous nights of live entertainment in venues across the UK.”

RuPaul's Drag Race UK Series Three: River Medway, Vanity Milan, Ella Vaday, Choriza May. (Photo credit: BBC/World of Wonder/Guy Levy)

Here's when the Scotland tour dates will be and how to get tickets.

When is RuPaul’s Drag Race UK: The Series 3 tour in Scotland?

The RuPaul’s Drag Race UK: Series 3 Tour will sashay into Dundee’s Caird Hall on Thursday September 8, 2022.

RuPaul's Drag Race UK series 3: Charity Kase, Krystal Versace, Kitty Scott-Claus, Scarlett Harlett perform BDE (Photo: BBC/World of Wonder/Guy Levy)

Then, the extravaganza will be at Edinburgh’s Playhouse on Friday September 9.

The third and final Scottish date will be at Glasgow’s SEC Armadillo on Saturday, September 10.

Get ready to lip sync FOR YOUR LIFE!

How to get tickets for RuPaul’s Drag Race UK: The Series 3 Tour

RuPaul's Drag Race UK Series 3 Tour (BBC/World of Wonder)

Tickets for the RuPaul’s Drag Race UK series 3 tour are available at cuffeandtaylor.com

Prices start from around £35 a ticket. Good luck, and don't f*** it up.

Which RuPaul’s Drag Race UK stars will be on the tour?

Expect to see RuPaul’s Drag Race UK finalists Kitty Scott-Claus, Krystal Versace, Vanity Milan, and Ella Vaday.

All 12 queens from series 3 will take part in the tour, including: Scarlett Harlett, Choriza May, River Medway, Charity Kase, Veronica Green, Victoria Scone, Elektra Fence, and Anubis.

However, the lineup is subject to change, and it’s unlikely all 12 queens will be performing every night.