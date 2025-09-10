Scots dance music group get huge boost after legendary DJ Rab S spins their track

DJ Rab S has been on the scene for decades and is known for his hits including his collaboration with Scott Brown.

Now he has picked up the popular 2Moreish debut track 'Up, Stand Up' after it broke Japan and he added it to his set list.

Music brings joy to many and 2Moreish have not stopped after breaking Japan in just under one month of releasing their debut track.

They have now had contact with a legendary name in the Scottish dance music scene DJ Rab S who heard the track and has added it to his DJ Set. It started when Rab included the track on his Sunday Live video session on social media to his huge following, giving the group a huge boost.

2Moreish stars Craig and Debbz Stephens with co writer / producer Kirk Turnbull from QFX and DJ Rab S whom added their infectious track to his set list giving it a huge boost

DJ Rab S, known for his club hit Now is The Time In which he collaborated with Scott Brown, is set to play at SWG3 in Glasgow at the Ultimate 90s Rave event on November 1 alongside the likes of Dream Frequency and QFX.

2Moreish was created by Showbiz Couple Craig and Debbz Stephens and QFX Star Kirk Turnbull and their popular track as co-written and produced by him with the duo at his studios in the Czech Republic.

Get Up Stand Up received constant radio airplay in the UK, all over Europe, USA, Canada and Australia and recently broke into the Japan music market in record time.

The group have announced a follow up is in the works which is set to be bigger than the debut.

2Moreish Get Up Stand Up is available to download now on all music download and streaming sites.