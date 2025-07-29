Scots showbiz couple and QFX star release 2Moreish music track Get Up Stand Up

By Tim Real
Contributor
Published 29th Jul 2025, 08:07 BST
Updated 29th Jul 2025, 09:32 BST
Scots Showbiz Couple Craig and Debbz Stephens and QFX Star Kirk Turnbull release 2Moreish music track Get Up Stand Up

The trio who are spending time together as friends decided upon the right time to release the new music which was co written between Kirk, Craig and Debbz and produced by hitmaker Kirk in the QFX studios where they also produced an extended mix

A music video for the Get Up Stand Up track will be available in the coming days on the Official QFX YouTube page

The trio have been hard at work in the studio working on a follow up release

2Moreish Craig and Debbz with Kirk in the QFX studiosplaceholder image
2Moreish Craig and Debbz with Kirk in the QFX studios

links to the track

https://music.apple.com/gb/album/get-up-stand-up/1825379143?i=1825379146

https://open.spotify.com/track/2G1kNqwGHJ47uSs3GTwSFI?si=rlYHDmFCSTC7MTb64LuWlA&context=spotify%3Atrack%3A2G1kNqwGHJ47uSs3GTwSFI

