Scots showbiz couple and QFX star release 2Moreish music track Get Up Stand Up

Scots Showbiz Couple Craig and Debbz Stephens and QFX Star Kirk Turnbull release 2Moreish music track Get Up Stand Up

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The trio who are spending time together as friends decided upon the right time to release the new music which was co written between Kirk, Craig and Debbz and produced by hitmaker Kirk in the QFX studios where they also produced an extended mix

A music video for the Get Up Stand Up track will be available in the coming days on the Official QFX YouTube page

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The trio have been hard at work in the studio working on a follow up release

2Moreish Craig and Debbz with Kirk in the QFX studios

links to the track

https://music.apple.com/gb/album/get-up-stand-up/1825379143?i=1825379146