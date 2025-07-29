Scots showbiz couple and QFX star release 2Moreish music track Get Up Stand Up
The trio who are spending time together as friends decided upon the right time to release the new music which was co written between Kirk, Craig and Debbz and produced by hitmaker Kirk in the QFX studios where they also produced an extended mix
A music video for the Get Up Stand Up track will be available in the coming days on the Official QFX YouTube page
The trio have been hard at work in the studio working on a follow up release
links to the track
https://music.apple.com/gb/album/get-up-stand-up/1825379143?i=1825379146